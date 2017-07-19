File photo of an ABC store in Raleigh. The NC Alcoholic Beverage Commission during its monthly meeting Wednesday approved a new store at 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. in Huntersville.
What&#39;s In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

July 19, 2017 12:02 PM

New ABC store coming to the Lake Norman area

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

A new liquor store is coming to Huntersville.

The NC Alcoholic Beverage Commission during its monthly meeting Wednesday approved a new store at 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. It will replace a leased store site that is less than a mile away, the ABC said. An opening date of the new store was not immediately available.

The next closest ABC store is on Statesville Road in Cornelius, ABC says.

North Carolina is one of 17 states that regulates alcohol sales, distribution, manufacturing and transportation through a controlled system.

The ABC has also recently approved new stores in south Charlotte and Concord. Charlotte ABC stores have recently opened in South End and on Wilkinson Boulevard.

