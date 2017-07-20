Two new restaurants open this fall in a rapidly changing part of South End

Two new restaurants are opening in a newly renovated building in South End’s Gold District, a mostly industrial area that’s blocks from uptown Charlotte and changing rapidly.
The Japanese restaurant Yume Bistro, which has another location in Mathews, will open in a 3,286 square-foot space in the building at Mint Street and Summit Avenue, and Bardo, an upscale, small-plate concept, will open in a 1,734 square-foot space next door.
Yume, run by husband-and-wife duo Tony Yum and Rosena Tong, will have a menu identical to the one it has in Matthews, and will also include additional Ramen dishes, and high-end traditional sushi/sashimi at an affordable price, Yum said.
The new Yume is expected to open in early November. Yum said he and his wife are considering converting the Matthews restaurant into an express location.
Bardo is a concept by entrepreneur Jayson Whiteside, chef Mike Noll, and the partners’ wives. Noll describes the menu as eclectic, and it will feature chef-inspired, seasonal dishes prepared on small plates. Bardo will have an extensive bar menu, with hand-crafted cocktails, wine and craft beer.
The space is being renovated now, Noll said. It will have an open concept, so that customers can watch food being prepared in the kitchen. Noll said the goal is to open Bardo by early October.
Josh Beaver of the Nichols Company, a Nichols Company vice president, said the leases for the two concepts were signed last week.
The Gold District is roughly bounded by Winnifred and Morehead streets, the railroad tracks to the west and Summit Avenue. Businesses are gradually starting to open in the area, which is mostly industrial still. A new arcade bar called Palmer St. opened earlier this year, for instance, and a new restaurant will open in the former Mynt Restaurant and Lounge space as well.
