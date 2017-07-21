Courtesy of Chopt
Courtesy of Chopt Shay Harrington
Courtesy of Chopt Shay Harrington
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

July 21, 2017 9:26 AM

Chopt opens newest Charlotte location July 28

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

The popular Chopt Creative Salad Company is opening its third Charlotte restaurant July 28 in the Arboretum.

The new south Charlotte store is at 8022 Providence Road, in the same building as Gap. Chopt, based in New York, has other Charlotte locations in the Park Road Shopping Center and in Blakeney.

To celebrate the grand opening, the fast-casual restaurant is hosting a “Chopt Gives Day” on July 27. From 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m, then from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., customers who donate to a charity called A Child’s Place receive a free salad.

Chopt is known for using locally sourced ingredients in its chopped salads and wraps. The new Arboretum restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

“The residents of Charlotte have welcomed us so warmly, and now we’re thrilled to share our passion for healthy, flavorful eating with another part of the city,” said Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video