Chopt opens newest Charlotte location July 28

The popular Chopt Creative Salad Company is opening its third Charlotte restaurant July 28 in the Arboretum.
The new south Charlotte store is at 8022 Providence Road, in the same building as Gap. Chopt, based in New York, has other Charlotte locations in the Park Road Shopping Center and in Blakeney.
To celebrate the grand opening, the fast-casual restaurant is hosting a “Chopt Gives Day” on July 27. From 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m, then from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., customers who donate to a charity called A Child’s Place receive a free salad.
Chopt is known for using locally sourced ingredients in its chopped salads and wraps. The new Arboretum restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
“The residents of Charlotte have welcomed us so warmly, and now we’re thrilled to share our passion for healthy, flavorful eating with another part of the city,” said Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt.
Comments