Ivy Citizens storefront
Ivy Citizens storefront Courtesy of Houston VanHoy
Ivy Citizens storefront Courtesy of Houston VanHoy
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Charlotte-based athleisure brand to open a store in SouthPark mall

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2017 6:00 AM

A Charlotte-based women’s apparel maker called Ivy Citizens is opening a store in SouthPark mall.

The new store will be in the spot next to Nieman Marcus that was formerly occupied by BCBG Max Azria. It will open within a month, a mall spokeswoman said. Terms of the store’s lease were finalized last week.

Ivy Citizens specializes in “athleisure” clothing, an increasingly popular apparel type that includes athletic and leisure wear. Founders of the line are Amanda Laird Cherry, a South African fashion designer, and educator and entrepreneur Lisa Thompson.

The company could not be reached for comment.

BCBG Max Azria, a fashion boutique, first opened its standalone store in SouthPark in 2006. The closure of the local store earlier this year was part of a company-wide shuttering of 120 stores nationwide.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video