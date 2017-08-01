Charlotte-based athleisure brand to open a store in SouthPark mall

A Charlotte-based women’s apparel maker called Ivy Citizens is opening a store in SouthPark mall.
The new store will be in the spot next to Nieman Marcus that was formerly occupied by BCBG Max Azria. It will open within a month, a mall spokeswoman said. Terms of the store’s lease were finalized last week.
Ivy Citizens specializes in “athleisure” clothing, an increasingly popular apparel type that includes athletic and leisure wear. Founders of the line are Amanda Laird Cherry, a South African fashion designer, and educator and entrepreneur Lisa Thompson.
The company could not be reached for comment.
BCBG Max Azria, a fashion boutique, first opened its standalone store in SouthPark in 2006. The closure of the local store earlier this year was part of a company-wide shuttering of 120 stores nationwide.
