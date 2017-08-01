Charlotte sisters to open their second beauty bar later this year

A beauty bar concept started by two sisters is opening its second location in Ballantyne later this year.
Kiri Longa and Nicole Vieira, both former certified public accountants, opened their first Daily Details in the bottom of the Duke Energy Center uptown in February 2016. Their second location, a 1,500 square-foot salon, will open around the holidays at 5231 Piper Station Drive, Suite 200.
The Daily Details focuses on three main service lines: nails, facial waxing and hair blowouts. Almost all of its services can be done in less than an hour, making it a go-to spot for working women who want to stop in over their lunch break or after work, Longa said.
“It’s kind of focused on girls on the go,” she added.
Longa said she and her sister chose the south Charlotte location because it is a densely populated area, and because current customers have voiced a preference for another option farther away from uptown.
Longa and Vieira had both worked uptown as CPAs before quitting to fill what they describe as a void in Charlotte: A convenient place where working women could drop in for quick salon services.
Originally from Indiana, neither sister had salon experience prior to The Daily Details, though Longa said their business background has helped establish their business.
The beauty bar’s concept refers to the “daily details in a woman’s life that she keeps up with,” Longa said. “It’s not the most important things on a to-do list, but things you have to get done.”
