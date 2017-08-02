Courtesy of Wingstop
Wingstop to open Charlotte location No. 3 next year

Wingstop is adding its third Charlotte location on Monroe Road next year.

The fast-casual, family-style wing restaurant will be in a 1,400 square-foot space in Meridian Place, a mixed-use development under construction in an area that’s adopted the moniker MoRA – short for Monroe Road Advocates.

Wingstop, founded in Dallas in 1994, serves classic and boneless wings in a variety of flavors, as well as sides like beans and cole slaw.

Developer Roy Goode said in a statement that Meridian Place is seeing “great interest” in its remaining retail space, which will total 10,000 square feet. The site will be anchored by a 5,000 square-foot Hawthorne’s Pizza. The development also includes a McDonald’s and M Station apartments.

Wingstop operates over 1,000 restaurants in the U.S. and abroad.

Elsewhere in Charlotte, the chain operates restaurants on North Tryon Street and on Tyvola. An exact opening date for the new Monroe Road location was not immediately clear.

