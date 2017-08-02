Night & Day Dental opens Aug. 7
Night & Day Dental opens Aug. 7 Courtesy of Adam Farber
Night & Day Dental opens Aug. 7 Courtesy of Adam Farber
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Raleigh dental practice to open first Charlotte office Aug. 7

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

August 02, 2017 3:17 PM

A Raleigh dental practice called Night & Day Dental is opening its first Charlotte location in the southwest part of the city. Within two years, the practice plans additional expansion throughout the Charlotte region.

Night & Day has purchased and is renovating a 6,000 square-foot building at 6316 E. Independence Blvd., a spot previously occupied by a Mattress Firm, according to a statement Wednesday from Colliers International, the firm representing Night & Day.

The new Night & Day Charlotte location opens Aug. 7, and is now scheduling appointments, according to its website.

Night & Day is a full service general/family dental practice focused on “progressive, patient-centered care” with three other locations in the Raleigh/Durham area.

The practice says it operates each office at times that “work for the patient” – 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video