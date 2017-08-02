Raleigh dental practice to open first Charlotte office Aug. 7

A Raleigh dental practice called Night & Day Dental is opening its first Charlotte location in the southwest part of the city. Within two years, the practice plans additional expansion throughout the Charlotte region.
Night & Day has purchased and is renovating a 6,000 square-foot building at 6316 E. Independence Blvd., a spot previously occupied by a Mattress Firm, according to a statement Wednesday from Colliers International, the firm representing Night & Day.
The new Night & Day Charlotte location opens Aug. 7, and is now scheduling appointments, according to its website.
Night & Day is a full service general/family dental practice focused on “progressive, patient-centered care” with three other locations in the Raleigh/Durham area.
The practice says it operates each office at times that “work for the patient” – 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Comments