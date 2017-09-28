Charlotte’s airport is getting its first local brewery

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Charlotte’s oldest brewery will be in Concourse E, according to Ryan Self, OMB’s sales director. It will join a handful of other new restaurants in that concourse, including Potbelly and Shake Shack.
The goal is to open it sometime this year, Self said.
The brewery will have between five to six taps, and will include OMB classics such as Copper and Hornets Nest, Self said. It will seat between 12-15 at the bar, and will have a handful of cocktail tables, too, he added. The new location will not have a kitchen, however.
Although Charlotte Douglas has several bars such as Red Star Lounge and Explorer Lounge, this will be the first local brewery to open its own location in the airport. Currently, OMB and other local beers are sold at a few airport bars, including Carolina Beer Co.
When OMB opened in 2009 just south of the South End neighborhood, it was Charlotte’s first brewery. OMB started expanding its brewery and beer garden on Yancey Road earlier this year. It also announced plans in February to open a location in Cornelius.
As part of a massive $700 million rebuilding and renovation, Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week announced several new passenger amenities and new restaurants. Among other changes, Concourses D and E are getting new food courts, the airport said.
