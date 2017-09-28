A customer samples the beer selection at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in a 2014 file photo. OMB confirmed it is opening a location in Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
A customer samples the beer selection at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in a 2014 file photo. OMB confirmed it is opening a location in Charlotte Douglas International Airport. TODD SUMLIN tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com
A customer samples the beer selection at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in a 2014 file photo. OMB confirmed it is opening a location in Charlotte Douglas International Airport. TODD SUMLIN tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Charlotte’s airport is getting its first local brewery

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 12:06 PM

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte’s oldest brewery will be in Concourse E, according to Ryan Self, OMB’s sales director. It will join a handful of other new restaurants in that concourse, including Potbelly and Shake Shack.

The goal is to open it sometime this year, Self said.

The brewery will have between five to six taps, and will include OMB classics such as Copper and Hornets Nest, Self said. It will seat between 12-15 at the bar, and will have a handful of cocktail tables, too, he added. The new location will not have a kitchen, however.

Although Charlotte Douglas has several bars such as Red Star Lounge and Explorer Lounge, this will be the first local brewery to open its own location in the airport. Currently, OMB and other local beers are sold at a few airport bars, including Carolina Beer Co.

When OMB opened in 2009 just south of the South End neighborhood, it was Charlotte’s first brewery. OMB started expanding its brewery and beer garden on Yancey Road earlier this year. It also announced plans in February to open a location in Cornelius.

As part of a massive $700 million rebuilding and renovation, Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week announced several new passenger amenities and new restaurants. Among other changes, Concourses D and E are getting new food courts, the airport said.

More Videos

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 15:02

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

Pause
Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man 'he's trying to help' 1:00

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man "he's trying to help"

Harding University 46, Providence 23 1:41

Harding University 46, Providence 23

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 0:44

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments 1:03

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? 3:12

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots?

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 1:25

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call

Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player 2:42

Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player

  • Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

    The fight pits the fast-growing craft beer industry against wholesale distributors, a group that has reinforced its clout with nearly $1.5 million in political contributions in the last four years.

Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

The fight pits the fast-growing craft beer industry against wholesale distributors, a group that has reinforced its clout with nearly $1.5 million in political contributions in the last four years.

Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

View More Video