Wooden Robot’s new gastropub will serve beer-infused dishes

The popular South End brewery Wooden Robot is expanding and will soon have a kitchen and gastropub, which will offer beer-infused brunch, lunch and dinner dishes.
Construction on the 2,000 square-foot gastropub is expected to wrap up by early 2018, the brewery said in a statement Friday. Wooden Robot says the 80-seat dining area is “an evolution” of Twisted Eats, Charlotte’s original beer-infused food truck concept.
The truck has parked outside Wooden Robot since it launched in 2015, and it offers beer-infused items like beer cheese, beer boiled macaroni and cheese egg rolls.
Behind the concept is local chef Rob Masone of Kre8 Xperiences, who focuses on shareable plates made from locally sourced ingredients.
Once construction is finished, the Wooden Robot will be able to double as a custom event venue with its new indoor/outdoor bar and an outdoor beer garden.
Wooden Robot, which opened two years ago, is at 1440 S. Tryon St. The dog-friendly brewery specializes in Belgian-style beers and is run by childhood friends Dan Wade and Josh Patton.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments