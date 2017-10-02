The 104,000 square-foot Cabela’s store next to Carowinds in Ft. Mill opened in 2015. The outdoor goods retailer will remain closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

October 02, 2017 10:47 AM

Halloween is still four weeks away, but retailers are still gearing up for what is considered for many their most important sales weekend of the year.

Some stores have been opening their doors earlier than ever on Thanksgiving in order to take full advantage of the frenzied holiday shopping weekend. Others, however, are opting instead to remain closed on Thanksgiving to encourage employees and shoppers to spend time with loved ones.

Throughout the Charlotte area, dozens of popular stores such as Crate and Barrel, DSW, H&M, Lowe’s and Publix will all be closed on Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by the deals website BestBlackFriday.com.

Keeping a store open over Thanksgiving is becoming less important as more customers shop online. Last year, roughly 44 percent of people who shopped over the Thanksgiving weekend did so online, while 40 percent shopped in stores, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

The trend of opening on Thanksgiving began in 2010 with Sears, according to a report from CNBC. Wal-Mart did so in 2011, as did Target in 2012.

Here are the retailers that have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving. This list will be updated periodically.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

