Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

Halloween is still four weeks away, but retailers are still gearing up for what is considered for many their most important sales weekend of the year.
Some stores have been opening their doors earlier than ever on Thanksgiving in order to take full advantage of the frenzied holiday shopping weekend. Others, however, are opting instead to remain closed on Thanksgiving to encourage employees and shoppers to spend time with loved ones.
Throughout the Charlotte area, dozens of popular stores such as Crate and Barrel, DSW, H&M, Lowe’s and Publix will all be closed on Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by the deals website BestBlackFriday.com.
Keeping a store open over Thanksgiving is becoming less important as more customers shop online. Last year, roughly 44 percent of people who shopped over the Thanksgiving weekend did so online, while 40 percent shopped in stores, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.
The trend of opening on Thanksgiving began in 2010 with Sears, according to a report from CNBC. Wal-Mart did so in 2011, as did Target in 2012.
Here are the retailers that have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving. This list will be updated periodically.
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
