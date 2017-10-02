The Kimpton Tryon Park
Charlotte’s newest luxury hotel looks to fill 100 jobs ahead of opening this fall

By Katherine Peralta

October 02, 2017 5:06 PM

Charlotte’s newest luxury hotel is hosting a job fair Thursday at 7th Street Public Market to staff up ahead of its upcoming opening.

The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel – along with its adjacent restaurant Angeline’s and rooftop lounge Merchant & Trade – is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time hotel and food and beverage jobs, the hotel said in a statement.

The Oct. 5 hiring event takes place at the market (224 E. Seventh St.) from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The hotel, restaurant and lounge are hiring for a variety of different positions, including room attendants, maintenance engineers, bartenders and dishwashers. Those interested are encouraged to bring a resume, and will be required to complete an online screening.

This will be Charlotte’s first Kimpton hotel – the brand has another in Winston-Salem. The 217-room hotel looks over Romare Bearden Park on Church Street.

An exact opening date for the hotel was not immediately available.

