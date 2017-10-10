Shoppers filled the escalator at Northlake Mall at about 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday 2015. The mall is hosting a job fair Tuesday in its food court from 10 a.m.-7 a.m. so that retailers can staff up during the busy holiday shopping season.
Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

Northlake Mall hosts job fair ahead of holiday shopping season

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 10:36 AM

Northlake Mall is hosting a job fair Oct. 10 so that retailers can staff up during the busy holiday shopping season.

Twenty-nine stores will participate in the hiring event that takes place 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the mall’s food court, a spokeswoman said.

This holiday shopping season is still expected to be significant despite the fact that retailers nationwide are closing stores and declaring bankruptcy. The National Retail Federation said last week it expects sales in November and December to rise 3.6 percent to 4 percent, to a range of $678.75 billion to $682 billion.

Here are the retailers that are confirmed to participate in Tuesday’s fair:

Lane Bryant

Pac Sun

The Walking Company

Bath & Body Works

The Picture People

Pottery Barn

C + C Market Research

DTLR

Vans

Windsor

Finish Line

Michael Kors

Things Remembered

Songrass Hot

Pretty Pieces

Aeropostale

The Children's Place

Locker Room by LIDs

Yankee Candle

Forever 21

Hot Topic

Dillard’s

Swarovski

American Eagle

Guess

Starbucks

Chicos

Blush

Reeds Jewelers

The Associated Press contributed.

