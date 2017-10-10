Northlake Mall hosts job fair ahead of holiday shopping season

Northlake Mall is hosting a job fair Oct. 10 so that retailers can staff up during the busy holiday shopping season.
Twenty-nine stores will participate in the hiring event that takes place 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the mall’s food court, a spokeswoman said.
This holiday shopping season is still expected to be significant despite the fact that retailers nationwide are closing stores and declaring bankruptcy. The National Retail Federation said last week it expects sales in November and December to rise 3.6 percent to 4 percent, to a range of $678.75 billion to $682 billion.
Here are the retailers that are confirmed to participate in Tuesday’s fair:
Lane Bryant
Pac Sun
The Walking Company
Bath & Body Works
The Picture People
Pottery Barn
C + C Market Research
DTLR
Vans
Windsor
Finish Line
Michael Kors
Things Remembered
Songrass Hot
Pretty Pieces
Aeropostale
The Children's Place
Locker Room by LIDs
Yankee Candle
Forever 21
Hot Topic
Dillard’s
Swarovski
American Eagle
Guess
Starbucks
Chicos
Blush
Reeds Jewelers
The Associated Press contributed.
