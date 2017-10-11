Harris Teeter sets opening date for newest Charlotte-area store

The wait is almost over: Harris Teeter is opening its newest Charlotte-area store in Belmont on Oct. 24.
The 53,000 square-foot store at 905 South Point Road, across from South Point High School, opens at 5 p.m. with a brief ribbon-cutting and a “Taste of Teeter” sampling event, the Matthews-based grocer said in a statement this week.
The new store, which will be Harris Teeter’s first Belmont location, had sparked curiosity among residents two years ago when construction on the site stalled as builders and city planners worked out road improvement issues.
As is typical with many of Harris Teeter’s newer stores, the Belmont location will have a gas station. Customers with a VIC loyalty card will get 3 cents off every gallon of gas, Harris Teeter said, and the station will also offer a 20-cent discount on every gallon of gas for the store’s entire opening week.
Gas stations were one of the elements Kroger started adding to Harris Teeter stores when it bought the local grocery chain in January 2014. Harris Teeter operates 17 other gas stations at its stores in the Carolinas an in Virginia.
The new Belmont supermarket will have other features typical of a Harris Teeter store, including a salad bar, bakery, sub shop, drive-thru pharmacy, a Starbucks and a sit-down eating area.
The new store will be open from 6 a.m.-midnight, seven days a week.
Harris Teeter is the No. 1 supermarket chain in the Charlotte region by market share, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. The chain opened its most recent Charlotte store in South End earlier this summer.
