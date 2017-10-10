What&#39;s In Store

Outback Steakhouse opens newest Charlotte restaurant Oct. 16

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 5:53 PM

Outback Steakhouse is opening its newest Charlotte location Oct. 16 near Ikea University City.

The new 6,497-square-foot fast casual restaurant at 8405 Ikea Blvd. replaces a nearby location at 1015 Chancellor Park Dr., which closed Oct. 8, the chain said in a statement this week.

The new University City location is in the Belgate shopping center, which also includes a T.J. Maxx and Burlington Coat Factory.

The new restaurant will employ 140 people, 60 of whom are new hires, Outback says. It opens its doors to guests at 11 a.m. next Monday.

Outback – which has a menu that includes items like grilled steaks, chicken and its “bloomin’ onion” appetizer – says the new location will feature a new “Modern Australia” design, featuring “the indigenous flora and fauna” found in Australia.

This location will also offer delivery, Outback says.

The chain said that 50 percent of the sales from the opening day will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter, which supports research on Alzheimer’s disease.

