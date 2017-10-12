Chicken and waffles at Metro Diner
What's In Store

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant to open another Charlotte-area location

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2017 12:02 PM

Metro Diner is opening its newest Charlotte-area restaurant Nov. 7 in Huntersville.

Ahead of the opening, the restaurant – which was featured in 2010 on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show, ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ – is hiring up to 100 various positions, including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.

The diner said in a statement this week it is accepting positions on its website. The diner is at 14211 Reese Blvd West, near the Novant Medical Center on Gilead Road.

Metro Diner – open for breakfast, lunch and dinner – specializes in southern-inspired dishes like a spiced apple and cheddar omelet, fried chicken, hand-cut home fries and shrimp and grits. Most menu items are priced under $15, the diner has said.

Metro Diner opened its first Charlotte-area restaurant last spring on Pineville-Matthews Road. The diner will also have a location at the Matthews Festival shopping center in Matthews.

The chain was started in 1992 in Jacksonville, Fla.

