Aerosoles will soon close its two Charlotte-area stores

The women’s shoe maker Aerosoles will soon close two Charlotte-area stores, about a month after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The retailer’s location in SouthPark mall will close its doors in early 2018, according to a spokeswoman for Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark. The retailer’s Concord Mills store will also close sometime in December, a store employee said.
It is unclear what will take the place of the two stores.
In a statement last month, Aerosoles said it will close its stores nationwide, but will maintain four flagship stores in New York and New Jersey.
“By improving our financial structure and right-sizing our retail footprint, we will be able to refocus our business efforts on the execution of our turnaround strategy,” said Denise Incandela, the company’s interim CEO.
Aerosoles joins a growing list of other national retailers to file for bankruptcy and close stores as customers are increasingly opting to shop online.
The Limited, for instance, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and closed stores in Concord Mills, Northlake Mall and Carolina Place Mall. Hhgregg also filed for bankruptcy this year and closed all of its stores, including six in the Charlotte area. Children’s apparel store Crazy 8 closed three Charlotte-area locations this year after parent company Gymboree filed for bankruptcy.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments