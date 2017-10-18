Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens Thursday morning in the old Family Dollar space next to Healthy Home Market.
Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens Thursday morning in the old Family Dollar space next to Healthy Home Market. Courtesy of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board
Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens Thursday morning in the old Family Dollar space next to Healthy Home Market. Courtesy of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens this week

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens Thursday morning in the old Family Dollar space next to Healthy Home Market.

The 4,900 square-foot store at 1332-A Central Ave. will carry more than 1,600 varieties of spirits, including national, local and craft brands, according to a statement from the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.

The store opens to the public Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

The portion of Plaza Midwood where the new liquor store is located is seeing a boom in new retail.

Nearby, the building formerly occupied by Junior League of Charlotte WearHouse is being renovated to make way for restaurants and other retail, for instance. A Five Guys Burgers and Fries took the place of J&J Beauty Supply next to Healthy Home Market. A Roasting Company restaurant is also opening soon in building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

    Over 7000 people participated in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The challenge dares runners to trek 2.5 miles from the Memorial Bell Tower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 mile

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video