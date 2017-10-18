Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens this week

Plaza Midwood’s first ABC store opens Thursday morning in the old Family Dollar space next to Healthy Home Market.
The 4,900 square-foot store at 1332-A Central Ave. will carry more than 1,600 varieties of spirits, including national, local and craft brands, according to a statement from the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.
The store opens to the public Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.
The portion of Plaza Midwood where the new liquor store is located is seeing a boom in new retail.
Nearby, the building formerly occupied by Junior League of Charlotte WearHouse is being renovated to make way for restaurants and other retail, for instance. A Five Guys Burgers and Fries took the place of J&J Beauty Supply next to Healthy Home Market. A Roasting Company restaurant is also opening soon in building.
