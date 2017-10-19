Popular California candy shop opens first Charlotte location soon

A See’s Candies store is opening its first Charlotte location soon in SouthPark mall.
The shop will be in a space near J.Crew, and it’s expected to open Nov. 2, according to Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark.
According to the See’s website, this will be the company’s only North Carolina location. It looks like there had been one in Greensboro that has since closed its doors.
See’s, which has been around for over a century, since 1972 has been part of Berkshire Hathaway, the firm headed by billionaire Warren Buffett. The California candy company boasts a cult-like following for its chocolates, toffees, lollypops and other candies.
It’s unclear which former SouthPark retailer See’s is replacing.
In recent months, the mall has seen a number of changes in its store lineup.
The women’s shoe store Aerosoles is closing its location in the mall after the first of the year, for instance. The Track & Field store closed in SouthPark last summer. The home furnishings store Ballard Designs is opening its first North Carolina location in the mall this fall.
The Los Angeles Times contributed.
