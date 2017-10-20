South American restaurant opens soon in Plaza Midwood

The South American restaurant Coaltrane’s is opening a second Charlotte location Oct. 26 in Plaza Midwood.
Coaltrane’s will take the space formerly occupied by John’s Country Kitchen on the corner of Central and Pecan. The space sat vacant since the restaurant closed in May 2015 after 38 years in business.
Behind the Coaltrane’s concept is Mario Flynn and partner Mike Libretto, who owns Libretto’s Pizzeria and the uptown craft beer garden, Flight.
Coaltrane’s, which has another location on East Trade Street, has a chicken-focused menu that also includes chorizo, stuffed avocados, fresh salads and a selection of local beers and wine.
The restaurant space has been renovated to include a rooftop patio with a neighborhood overlook, according to a statement from the restaurant. It will also have a “community-inspired mural” inside, along with other local artwork.
“It’s important that though Charlotte is changing, we maintain some of its character; which is why we are working to maintain the original charm of this building,” Libretto said.
