Belk looks to hire hundreds of seasonal workers in the Charlotte region

Like other retailers, Belk is staffing up its stores in the Charlotte region and beyond for the busy holiday shopping season. The company says it will be hiring 700 part-time seasonal positions throughout the region this year.
Throughout its entire 294-store footprint, Belk is hiring roughly 7,000 part-time seasonal positions total, a spokesman said. The company operates 15 stores in the Charlotte region, which extends from Rock Hill to Lexington.
Those hired to work in Belk stores for the season will have a slew of responsibilities, including working cash registers, re-stocking shelves and facilitating customer service, according to Belk’s website.
Belk has also said it’s hiring for 350 positions at its warehouse in Jonesville, S.C., the closest distribution center the company has to Charlotte. According to media reports, Belk is looking to staff up its Jonesville operations because of the “rapid growth within the online marketplace.”
Workers there will oversee shipping and receiving online orders, packing merchandise and overseeing inventory.
Belk started as a small store in Monroe in 1888 and grew into the largest family-owned department store chain in the U.S., with nearly 300 locations dotting 16 southeastern states.
The chain sold itself to the New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners in late 2015 for $3 billion. Belk’s headquarters offices remain on Tyvola Road.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments