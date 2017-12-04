Rendering of the mural at 2801 E Independence Blvd., which will be a furniture market called Interiors, Artists and Fleas
Historic bowling alley in Charlotte to be converted into a furniture market

By Katherine Peralta

December 04, 2017 07:00 AM

An old bowling alley near Bojangles’ Coliseum is being converted into a furniture and home decor market.

The historic 35,000 square-foot Coliseum Bowling Lanes building on Independence is being renovated to make way for Interiors, Artists and Fleas, which will have about 350 stalls where local artists and shop owners can sell their wares, a bit like Black Lion or Sleepy Poet, according to owner Angelina Danette.

A double-decker bus delivered recently will be converted into a wine and coffee shop right outside the building. Danette’s also having a large mural painted onto the exterior of the building.

The goal is to open the space sometime in April, said Danette, a self-described “serial entrepreneur” who has opened other Charlotte-area shops, including Pick-It Furniture Co. and Boot Tapas Inc.

amcLanes
Coliseum Lanes at 2801 E Independence Blvd.
Observer file photo

In selecting the site for her latest venture, Danette said she wanted something historical in a part of town she liked. The building is in disrepair, however. “(This project is a) big thing to bite off,” Danette said.

Vendors will be able to rent spots inside the building as well as outside for weekend markets, Danette said. Details on how to reserve spaces are still being worked out, she added.

The Coliseum Bowling Lanes building has sat vacant for years at 2801 E Independence Blvd. A 1959 Observer ad for the 24-hour alley boasted amenities such as 40 automatic lanes and air conditioning.

Across Independence, work on another once-thriving development is also underway. The Coliseum Center has been demolished to make way for a new, $35 million complex called Coliseum Crossing that will include 60,000 square feet of retail space.

1959
1959 Observer ad for Coliseum Lanes at 2801 E Independence Blvd.
Observer file

