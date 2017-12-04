The startup Shipt will be offering delivery from Lidl stores in North and South Carolina starting Dec. 7.
What&#39;s In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

Grocery delivery launches Dec. 7 from Charlotte’s newest low-cost supermarket

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 01:15 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Starting Dec. 7, Charlotteans can have their groceries delivered from the newest low-cost supermarket in the region.

The startup Shipt will be offering grocery delivery from Lidl stores in North and South Carolina, according to a statement from Shipt.

Started in 2014, Shipt launched in Charlotte last year first with delivery from Harris Teeter and Publix.

The expansion of Shipt into Lidl stores comes after a pilot launch in Greenville, South Carolina, in October that Shipt called successful. In addition to Charlotte, Shipt will deliver groceries from Lidl stores in Raleigh and Winston-Salem.

To celebrate the launch of the delivery service with Lidl, Shipt is offering annual memberships for $49 (a markdown from the usual $99.)

Shipt has a mobile and desktop app that lets customers browse a selection of groceries at area Lidl stores. Users then can select a one-hour delivery window, and the Shipt shopper hand picks and delivers the items as soon as one hour after the order.

Shipt said it plans to hire additional shoppers throughout the Carolinas as it continues to expand.

Lidl, based in Germany, opened its first stores in the Carolinas this summer. Among other locations, the grocer has stores, in Indian Land, Gastonia and Shelby, with more nearby stores planned. Lidl’s prices are among the lowest of any supermarket in the area, although they most closely rival Aldi’s.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

