Longtime Charlotte tailor expands to add a bar, new showroom

Myers Park Tailors is nearly tripling the size of its space at the King’s Court shopping center in midtown Charlotte to accommodate its growing custom clothing business.
The shop has signed a lease for an additional 1,385 square feet for a new showroom with a bar, according to a statement Tuesday from Lat Purser, the Charlotte firm that owns King’s Court. Its old space was 519 square feet.
The new showroom is expected to open in early January.
Owned by master tailor Walid Nassar, Myers Park Tailors has been in its Kings Court space since 1990. The shop’s clothing business includes suits, coats, pants, shirts and skirts, among other items.
“At this new space, our customers will be able to enjoy a drink as they shop for custom clothes in a relaxing, elegant atmosphere,” Nassar said.
Kings Court has seen other changes recently. The Melting Pot, for instance, closed temporarily last spring to undergo a renovation.
Peyton Gehron of Lat Purser & Associates represented the landlord in the Myers Park Tailors deal.
