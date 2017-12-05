Myers Park Tailors
Myers Park Tailors Courtesy of Lat Purser & Associates
Myers Park Tailors Courtesy of Lat Purser & Associates
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Longtime Charlotte tailor expands to add a bar, new showroom

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

December 05, 2017 12:32 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 12:38 PM

Myers Park Tailors is nearly tripling the size of its space at the King’s Court shopping center in midtown Charlotte to accommodate its growing custom clothing business.

The shop has signed a lease for an additional 1,385 square feet for a new showroom with a bar, according to a statement Tuesday from Lat Purser, the Charlotte firm that owns King’s Court. Its old space was 519 square feet.

The new showroom is expected to open in early January.

Owned by master tailor Walid Nassar, Myers Park Tailors has been in its Kings Court space since 1990. The shop’s clothing business includes suits, coats, pants, shirts and skirts, among other items.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“At this new space, our customers will be able to enjoy a drink as they shop for custom clothes in a relaxing, elegant atmosphere,” Nassar said.

Kings Court has seen other changes recently. The Melting Pot, for instance, closed temporarily last spring to undergo a renovation.

Peyton Gehron of Lat Purser & Associates represented the landlord in the Myers Park Tailors deal.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

    Over 7000 people participated in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The challenge dares runners to trek 2.5 miles from the Memorial Bell Tower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 mile

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video