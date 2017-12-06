Krispy Kreme lays off 90 as it expands into Charlotte, London

Krispy Kreme on Wednesday laid off about 90 employees at its Winston-Salem headquarters as the company grows its corporate presence in Charlotte and London.
In a statement, Krispy Kreme said it will maintain its headquarters in Winston-Salem, but will create “new work space that reflect our ambition,” including Charlotte and London in 2018.
A majority of employees will stay in Winston-Salem but some will relocate, the company said. Its plant and manufacturing operations will also remain in Winston-Salem.
Krispy Kreme said it has been in touch with its employees “for several months” about how the company is transforming itself into a global company. The company said it will focus on areas such as digital evolution, consumer convenience and product innovation.
The doughnut-maker confirmed in October that it was growing a corporate presence in Charlotte, although it’s still unclear where its offices will be here. The Winston-Salem Journal first reported Tuesday that job cuts could come as soon as this week.
News of layoffs at Krispy Kreme comes a year after the company sold itself for $1.35 billion to JAB Beech, a Luxembourg-based investment firm that also owns Keurig Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Caribou Coffee.
“We told employees that as we chart our path forward, we know that the structure we have today is not the structure we will need to accomplish this ambitious mission,” Krispy Kreme said. “In order to best position our talent and infrastructure to enable that growth, we are making necessary, but difficult, changes to our business.”
The company added it will provide severance, a bonus and health and outplacement benefits to affected workers.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
