Luxury hair salon to open first N.C. location in SouthPark

A new luxury hair salon called Drybar opens early next year at the Specialty Shops SouthPark, the shopping center on Morrison Boulevard near SouthPark mall.
Drybar, which first opened in California in 2010, specializes in professional blowouts and other hairstyles in an upscale setting, which includes flat screen TVs playing “cult favorite chick flicks,” the company said in a statement.
The chain operates more than 70 shops throughout the U.S. This will be Drybar’s first North Carolina location, according to its website.
In SouthPark, Drybar will be in a 1,867-square-foot space in the courtyard next to Toscana Ristorante and Ivy & Leo.
“Our goal is to provide unique and exciting experiences that cater to our customers’ lifestyles, and Drybar will offer high-quality, luxury services that our customers look for,” said Robert Spratt, president of commercial real estate company Hill Partners.
Specialty Shops SouthPark had gotten a few other new tenants recently as well. Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa and a holistic medical shop called Thrive opened in the shopping center earlier this year, for instance.
