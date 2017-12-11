Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant to open first area location in south Charlotte

A restaurant called Wahlburgers – started by actor Mark Wahlberg – has signed a lease for its first area location in south Charlotte.
The burger joint will be in a 5,970-square-foot space formerly occupied by Lure Oyster Bar at The Village at Robinson Farm, at the corner of Rea Road and Williams Pond Lane, according to a statement Monday from Lat Purser & Associates. It is slated to open sometime next year.
Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg launched Wahlburgers outside Boston in 2011. The restaurant’s menu includes burgers, sandwiches and salads, along with signature items such as tater tots and floats.
Never miss a local story.
For the past three years, an A&E reality show called Wahlburgers has followed the famous brothers – both Donnie and Mark are successful actors – as they run the business.
The new Charlotte restaurant will be opened by owner and franchisee Greg Pranzo, who opened the Wahlburgers last year in Myrtle Beach. Ponzo is also opening a downtown Raleigh location soon.
“The fact that (Wahlburgers) chose The Village at Robinson Farm as the entry point into Charlotte speaks volumes about the vibrancy of this south Charlotte community,” said Trip Harris of Lat Purser.
The Village at Robinson Farm, just south of Ballantyne Commons Parkway, includes 26,000 square feet of retail space and 13,000 square feet of office space. Some other tenants include Hawthorne’s and Famous Toastery. The Raleigh News & Observer contributed.
Comments