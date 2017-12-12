Park Road Shopping Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2014. The Park Terrace Stadium movie theater at the shopping center is slated to close Dec. 17.
Park Road Shopping Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2014. The Park Terrace Stadium movie theater at the shopping center is slated to close Dec. 17. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Park Road Shopping Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2014. The Park Terrace Stadium movie theater at the shopping center is slated to close Dec. 17. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Petition starts to save historic Park Terrace theater

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A petition has been started to save the historic Park Terrace Stadium, which is set to close Dec. 17.

The Change.org petition had collected over 100 signatures by late Monday afternoon. The petition’s creator, Ann Ross, is seeking 200.

News of the beloved theater’s upcoming closure sparked emotional responses from fans around Charlotte, who say they want to see the 53-year-old theater stay in business.

In the petition, Ross writes that Park Terrace is a “Charlotte landmark and vital cultural asset to our community.” She asks readers to contact Edens, the owner of Park Road Shopping Center, to ask them to keep the theater open.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(Edens is) based in Columbia, SC and, as such, are removed from recognizing the emotional and cultural impact of this decision, especially for close-in city dwellers, of which there are more and more each day,” the petition reads.

Park Terrace, known for showing independent and foreign films, is Charlotte’s second oldest movie theater, after the Manor on Providence Road. Park Terrace opened in 1964.

Representatives from neither Regal nor Edens would respond to multiple requests for comment.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

    Over 7000 people participated in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The challenge dares runners to trek 2.5 miles from the Memorial Bell Tower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 mile

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video