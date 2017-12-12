Charlotte startup eyes expansion but will no longer deliver booze to your home

The Charlotte-based beer delivery startup Brewpublik will soon end its signature home delivery service. But the company said Tuesday it will also expand into several new markets in 2018.
In a statement, Brewpublik said that it has experienced 150 percent year-over-year sales growth and now delivers beer, wine and liquor to over 500 companies, including to the headquarters of Google and LinkedIn.
As part of a “streamlining” of operations, Brewpublik said it is ending its home delivery offering in Charlotte and Raleigh, effective in January. Customers will receive their final deliveries this month, Brewpublik said.
The company’s “strategic refocus” will not result in layoffs, Brewpublik said. The company’s headquarters are at the AvidXchange Music Factory, where it employs eight people, CEO and co-founder Charlie Mulligan said.
Never miss a local story.
“With extremely ambitious expansion plans in 2018, we recognize that the proper organizational focus is crucial. We’re not going to sacrifice the quality of our product by trying to do too many things at once,” Mulligan said.
The company also said that it aims to be in seven markets by the end of 2018. Some of its newer markets recently include Charleston and San Francisco.
Brewpublik was started in Charlotte in early 2015 as a company that delivered tailored craft beer orders directly to customers’ homes.
Brewpublik has grown rapidly since then, but still uses its customizing technology (nicknamed the “Beergorithim”) to deliver alcohol orders to companies and events with up to 10,000 people.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments