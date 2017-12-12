A curated selection of craft beer from Brewpublik. The Charlotte-based beer delivery startup said Tuesday it will soon end its signature home delivery service.
A curated selection of craft beer from Brewpublik. The Charlotte-based beer delivery startup said Tuesday it will soon end its signature home delivery service. Courtesy of Brewpublik
A curated selection of craft beer from Brewpublik. The Charlotte-based beer delivery startup said Tuesday it will soon end its signature home delivery service. Courtesy of Brewpublik
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Charlotte startup eyes expansion but will no longer deliver booze to your home

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 02:48 PM

The Charlotte-based beer delivery startup Brewpublik will soon end its signature home delivery service. But the company said Tuesday it will also expand into several new markets in 2018.

In a statement, Brewpublik said that it has experienced 150 percent year-over-year sales growth and now delivers beer, wine and liquor to over 500 companies, including to the headquarters of Google and LinkedIn.

As part of a “streamlining” of operations, Brewpublik said it is ending its home delivery offering in Charlotte and Raleigh, effective in January. Customers will receive their final deliveries this month, Brewpublik said.

The company’s “strategic refocus” will not result in layoffs, Brewpublik said. The company’s headquarters are at the AvidXchange Music Factory, where it employs eight people, CEO and co-founder Charlie Mulligan said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With extremely ambitious expansion plans in 2018, we recognize that the proper organizational focus is crucial. We’re not going to sacrifice the quality of our product by trying to do too many things at once,” Mulligan said.

The company also said that it aims to be in seven markets by the end of 2018. Some of its newer markets recently include Charleston and San Francisco.

Brewpublik was started in Charlotte in early 2015 as a company that delivered tailored craft beer orders directly to customers’ homes.

Brewpublik has grown rapidly since then, but still uses its customizing technology (nicknamed the “Beergorithim”) to deliver alcohol orders to companies and events with up to 10,000 people.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

    Over 7000 people participated in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The challenge dares runners to trek 2.5 miles from the Memorial Bell Tower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 mile

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video