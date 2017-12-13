Preppy Pet, Dilworth Mattress and Amodernary Furniture Designs have signed leases for the 12,900 square-foot building at 201-211 West Worthington in Dilworth
What's In Store

New retailers open in a popular part of Dilworth

By Katherine Peralta

December 13, 2017 12:51 PM

Two new retailers have opened in a popular area in Dilworth, and another is opening next month.

Preppy Pet, Dilworth Mattress and Amodernary Furniture Designs have signed leases for the 12,900 square-foot building at 201-211 West Worthington, according to a statement Wednesday from MPV Properties, a Charlotte real estate firm.

The pet shop and mattress store are already open, and Amodernary opens Jan. 2, MPV said.

One 2,100-square-foot space remains vacant at the building, which is at the corner of Hawkins Street close to Design Center buildings and the upcoming mixed-use development by Ram Realty Services.

“All are sure to benefit from the explosion in development activity in South End,” MPV said of the new tenants.

Here are some additional details about the tenants:

▪ Preppy Pet: A locally owned franchise that sells pet products and offers boarding, daycare and grooming.

▪ Dilworth Mattress: Charlotte’s oldest family-owned mattress company.

▪ Amodernary Furniture Designs: A boutique store that sells modern and contemporary furniture, rugs and home decor.

