JJ’s Red Hots sets opening date for first uptown location

The popular Charlotte hot dog joint JJ’s Red Hots is opening its first uptown location Tuesday at 400 S. Tryon St. near the corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The first 50 customers in line when the restaurant opens at 3 p.m. will receive a free hot dog, JJ’s said in a statement Thursday. JJ’s also said it’s adding a new signature hotdog that will be exclusive to the uptown menu: The “Uptown Downtown,” which will be topped with chili, queso, bacon, onions and yellow mustard.
The new JJ’s is in a 1,500 square-foot space in a building across from Bearden Park that also house’s Rhino Market’s second location and the restaurant b.good. The building underwent a major interior renovation this year to prepare for its new lineup of retail tenants.
JJ’s, which opened in 2012, has two other restaurants, in Dilworth and Ballantyne, as well as a food truck. The local restaurant chain also started selling for the first time at the Spectrum Center this year.
And JJ’s was featured on the popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives this year.
JJ’s new location will seat 30 and employ up to 20 people, the restaurant said. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
“We have embraced our friends and fans in Dilworth and Ballantyne and an uptown location seemed inevitable,” said JJ’s founder Jonathan Luther.
