What's In Store

Popular Mediterranean chain to replace Fuel Pizza at Park Road Shopping Center

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 02, 2018 01:08 PM

The popular Washington, D.C.-based Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava will open in the spot formerly occupied by Fuel Pizza at Park Road Shopping Center, continuing the transformation of the 62 year-old complex.

Lyle Darnall, managing director of Edens, the Columbia firm that owns Park Road Shopping Center, confirmed that Cava’s lease has been signed. Darnall did not say when the new restaurant will open, however.

Cava announced in September that Park Road will be one of the two locations it’s opening in Charlotte – the other is in University City.

Cava’s menu includes a variety of Mediterranean dishes, such as spicy lamb meatballs and cauliflower quinoa tabbouleh, as well as seasonal juices, soups and roasted vegetables. A company spokeswoman could not be reached for comment to provide other details on the new location.

fuel
Fuel Pizza closed its doors at 4267 Park Road last month
Google Earth

Fuel, which was started in Charlotte in 1998, operates five other locations in Charlotte. The Park Road location closed late last month. A company representative couldn’t immediately be reached.

Fuel is the latest of several tenants to leave Park Road Shopping Center recently.

After buying the complex in 2011, Edens has done extensive renovations and has added a slew of new tenants, including J. Crew Mercantile, CorePower Yoga and Amelie’s.

Rising rents have prompted a number of longtime tenants to close their doors including, most recently, the historic Park Terrace movie theater.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

