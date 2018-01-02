Charleston retailer to open first Charlotte store in SouthPark mall

A new store specializing in Southern style gifts and apparel is opening its first Charlotte store soon in SouthPark mall.
Palmetto Moon, a chain based in Charleston, will take the rest of the old Frontgate space (4,761 square feet) near Belk, according to a spokeswoman from Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark.
Lululemon took the left side of the space formerly occupied by Frontgate, which closed this summer after 13 years in SouthPark.
According to its website, Palmetto Moon carries a slew of popular brands, including Yeti, Columbia and Simply Southern. The chain operates 15 other locations throughout the southeast.
Never miss a local story.
It is unclear when Palmetto Moon will open in Charlotte. A company representative could not immediately be reached.
SouthPark has had several stores open in recent months.
The home furnishings store Ballard Designs and the candy store Sugarfina both opened in November, for instance. The seasonal boutique Southern Connection opened in September near Kendra Scott.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments