Produce section at a Sprouts store
What&#39;s In Store

Another grocery chain is coming to Charlotte

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 11:24 AM

Another grocery store is expanding into Charlotte.

Sprouts, a Phoenix-based organic grocer, will open this year at 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy., off Providence Road West in Ballantyne. The new store will be the grocer’s first in Charlotte – it operates another in Raleigh, and will open one in Fayetteville as well.

The new Ballantyne supermarket is one of six new locations that Sprouts is opening in the second quarter of this year, the company said in a statement Thursday. Others will open in Georgia, California, Nevada and South Carolina.

Sprouts sells a variety of natural and organic products – including fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements – at prices the company says are affordable for “everyday shoppers.”

A deli counter at a Sprouts supermarket
Courtesy of Sprouts

The supermarket chain operates more than 280 stores in 15 states.

Sprouts says opening dates will be announced at a later date. Each store will employ roughly 120 people, and those interested can apply online.

Sprouts joins an increasingly crowded grocery market in Charlotte.

New companies such as Lidl have debuted in the Charlotte region this year, for instance. And Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods has already intensified competition in the natural/organic foods category.

