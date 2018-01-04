In this Nov. 28, 2013, photo, sale signs are displayed at a Kmart, in New York.
Kmart to close five North Carolina stores

By Katherine Peralta

January 04, 2018 04:02 PM

As part of a previously announced cost-cutting measure, Sears said Thursday it is closing over 100 unprofitable stores nationwide, including five Kmart stores in North Carolina.

In a statement, the beleaguered department store chain said the local closures are part of an effort to “right size our store footprint in number and size” to better align the growth in online shopping with demand for physical stores.

The stores will be closing between early March and early April, with liquidation sales beginning as early as Jan. 12, Sears said. Workers were informed of the closures on Thursday, Sears added.

In total, parent company Sears is closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores. The North Carolina Kmarts to close are in Shelby, Sanford, Franklin, Midway Park and Salisbury. The company didn’t mention any closures in South Carolina.

Eligible workers will get severance and will have the chance to apply for open positions at nearby stores, Sears said.

Department stores have been shuttering stores in Charlotte and the rest of the U.S. as shoppers shop online more and in stores less.

Earlier this year, Sears said it was closing 150 unprofitable stores nationwide, including a Kmart store in Concord. Sears also closed its Monroe Crossing store in Monroe this summer. Macy’s closed its Pineville store at Carolina Place Mall earlier this year, too.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

