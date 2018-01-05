A Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach. The retailer, which closed all of its stores last spring after filing for bankruptcy, is opening three stores in Charlotte under a new name: Gander Outdoors.
What's In Store

Gander Mountain to reopen three Charlotte-area stores under a new name

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 10:25 AM

The popular hunting store Gander Mountain, which closed most of its stores last spring after filing for bankruptcy, is reopening three stores in the Charlotte area under a new name: Gander Outdoors.

Gander Mountain was acquired last May by Illinois-based Camping World Holdings Inc. The first Gander Outdoors in the region will open in Mooresville, Gastonia and Monroe, the company said in a statement this week.

The stores – which sell hunting, camping, fishing, shooting and sporting equipment – are expected to open sometime in mid-March to early April.

“It was important to me to bring the Gander Outdoors back to the wonderful community of Charlotte because the employees were top notch and the store was a great performer serving the outdoor enthusiast community,” said Marcus Lemonis, a TV personality and CEO of Camping World Holdings.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy last March, joining a growing number of other struggling retailers to do so in 2017, including The Limited, Aerosoles and Hhgregg.

It’s unclear how Gander Outdoors will differ from Gander Mountain. A company representative could not immediately be reached.

The three new stores will bring more than 170 jobs to the area, the company said. The retailer is also pursuing other locations in which to reopen, and will announce them in coming weeks, the company added.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

