SouthPark mall is getting three new retailers this spring: American Eagle, The Athlete’s Foot and Palmetto Moon.
What's In Store

New stores coming this spring to SouthPark mall

By Katherine Peralta

January 05, 2018 11:14 AM

A few stores will open soon at SouthPark Mall.

Teen retailer American Eagle, which closed its SouthPark location in January 2015, will open a 5,000 square-foot store near the Macy’s wing this spring, according to a statement Friday from SouthPark owner Simon Property Group.

The old American Eagle, near Urban Outfitters, is now a combined Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids store.

Also opening this spring is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer called The Athlete’s Foot. The store will be in a 2,929 square-foot space in the Belk wing.

SouthPark mall has been adding several new stores. Palmetto Moon, the Charleston retailer specializing in Southern style gifts and apparel, will open its first Charlotte store in March in the mall. The home furnishings store Ballard Designs and the candy store Sugarfina both opened in November.

“It’s important that we continue to bring in stores that complement the center’s ever-growing roster of coveted brands” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development for SouthPark.

SouthPark mall in south Charlotte is the largest shopping mall between Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

