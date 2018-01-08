A deli counter at a Sprouts supermarket
A deli counter at a Sprouts supermarket Courtesy of Sprouts
A deli counter at a Sprouts supermarket Courtesy of Sprouts
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

Charlotte’s newest grocer sets April opening date

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 11:03 AM

Charlotte’s newest grocery chain has set an April 4 opening date.

Sprouts, the Phoenix-based organic supermarket, said in a statement Monday that it is wrapping up construction of its new store at 15121 Ballancroft Parkway, off Providence Road West in Ballantyne.

This will be the first Sprouts store in Charlotte. The store will be 29,896 square feet, roughly 10,000 square feet smaller than the average Harris Teeter.

Sprouts has one store in Raleigh, and is opening another this week in Fayetteville, according to its website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sprouts says the new store will employ about 120 full-time and part-time workers, including department managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks and more. Those interested in employment can visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.

Sprouts sells an array of natural and organic products – including fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, nuts, baked goods, craft beer and wine – at prices the company says are affordable for “everyday shoppers.”

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

    Over 7000 people participated in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The challenge dares runners to trek 2.5 miles from the Memorial Bell Tower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 mile

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 1:12

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge
Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

View More Video