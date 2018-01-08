Charlotte’s newest grocer sets April opening date

Charlotte’s newest grocery chain has set an April 4 opening date.
Sprouts, the Phoenix-based organic supermarket, said in a statement Monday that it is wrapping up construction of its new store at 15121 Ballancroft Parkway, off Providence Road West in Ballantyne.
This will be the first Sprouts store in Charlotte. The store will be 29,896 square feet, roughly 10,000 square feet smaller than the average Harris Teeter.
Sprouts has one store in Raleigh, and is opening another this week in Fayetteville, according to its website.
Never miss a local story.
Sprouts says the new store will employ about 120 full-time and part-time workers, including department managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks and more. Those interested in employment can visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.
Sprouts sells an array of natural and organic products – including fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, nuts, baked goods, craft beer and wine – at prices the company says are affordable for “everyday shoppers.”
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments