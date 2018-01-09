Popular electronics retailer closing SouthPark store at the end of January

The electronics and gadget retailer Brookstone is closing its store in SouthPark mall at the end of January.
A spokeswoman for Simon Property Group, the mall’s owner, said there is no new tenant to announce yet for the space, which is near Dillards.
Brookstone, a specialty retailer that’s known for gadgets such as massage chairs and personal drones, filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2014 as pressure mounted from e-commerce and as customers began spending less on non-essential items. The company was purchased by a Chinese investment firm that summer.
Since then, the company has continued to operate hundreds of stores nationwide, according to multiple news reports.
Brookstone operates one other local store in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the retailer’s website.
A handful of stores have closed at SouthPark over the last year, including Aerosoles, Hollister and The Track & Field Store.
