Longtime Charlotte grocer to close two remaining stores

Healthy Home Market will soon close its two remaining stores in Charlotte.
The local organic grocer, which put itself up for sale in August, said in a statement Wednesday that it was unable to find a suitable buyer, and was “forced to make this difficult decision.”
Healthy Home Market begins a going-out-of-business sale at its stores in Plaza Midwood (1330 Central Ave.) and in Matthews (1816 Galleria Blvd.) starting Friday, the company said. The stores will close shortly thereafter.
Two months after announcing that it was putting itself up for sale, Healthy Home Market opted to close its Davidson store, resulting in the loss of 27 jobs. Last year, the grocer opened a store in Lenoir that closed after just six months in business because of disappointing sales.
“We did our best to weather the Charlotte grocery wars, our forced move from our wonderful South (Boulevard) location in 2014, closing our Independence (Boulevard) store due to road widening and our new store concept in Lenoir that did not succeed,” the retailer said in a statement.
The organic foods grocer started in 1979 in Charlotte as “Home Economist Market,” since home economics was a subject widely offered in schools at the time. The name was changed to Healthy Home Market in 2008.
The grocer had a store on South Boulevard that was razed in 2015 to make way for a new Harris Teeter-anchored development. The market reopened in Plaza Midwood on Central Avenue.
Healthy Home Market’s going-out-of-business announcement comes as grocery competition intensifies in Charlotte.
The low-cost German grocer Lidl has been gradually opening stores throughout the region, for instance. Amazon has been lowering prices at Whole Foods since acquiring the organic grocery chain last summer for $13.7 billion. The organic grocery chain Sprouts announced this month that it would open its first Charlotte store in Ballantyne in April.
“We are devastated to have to make this decision and apologize for the effect it has on our employees, customers and vendors,” the company said.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
