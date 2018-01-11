New luxury hotel expected to break ground uptown in February

A new luxury hotel is targeting a late 2019 opening in uptown Charlotte.
The Grand Bohemian, developed by the Kessler Collection, is expected to break ground in February, a spokeswoman told the Observer Thursday. Construction on the hotel was originally supposed to start in 2016.
The 15-story, 254-room hotel will be on West Trade and Church streets, next to the Carillon building. It will have 32 suites, a spa and fitness center, 18,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant and a rooftop bar, among other amenities.
A boutique hotel operator with 10 luxury properties in cities such as Asheville, Charleston and Savannah, the Grand Bohemian will join the InterContinental as the newest high-end hotel uptown.
Uptown Charlotte is experiencing a major boom in hotels, with about 1,000 new rooms set to open in a one-year span.
The 270-room Intercontinental, part of the Carolina Theatre renovation on North Tryon Street, is expected to open in 2019. Additionally, a 181-room hotel by Mayfair Street Partners is planned at Crescent Stonewall Station on Morehead Street, adjacent to the Whole Foods underway.
