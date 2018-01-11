Rendering of the planned Grand Bohemian hotel, developed by the Kessler Collection.
What's In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

New luxury hotel expected to break ground uptown in February

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 02:48 PM

A new luxury hotel is targeting a late 2019 opening in uptown Charlotte.

The Grand Bohemian, developed by the Kessler Collection, is expected to break ground in February, a spokeswoman told the Observer Thursday. Construction on the hotel was originally supposed to start in 2016.

The 15-story, 254-room hotel will be on West Trade and Church streets, next to the Carillon building. It will have 32 suites, a spa and fitness center, 18,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant and a rooftop bar, among other amenities.

A boutique hotel operator with 10 luxury properties in cities such as Asheville, Charleston and Savannah, the Grand Bohemian will join the InterContinental as the newest high-end hotel uptown.

Uptown Charlotte is experiencing a major boom in hotels, with about 1,000 new rooms set to open in a one-year span.

The 270-room Intercontinental, part of the Carolina Theatre renovation on North Tryon Street, is expected to open in 2019. Additionally, a 181-room hotel by Mayfair Street Partners is planned at Crescent Stonewall Station on Morehead Street, adjacent to the Whole Foods underway.

Reporter Ely Portillo contributed

