Walmart confirmed Thursday it is closing two Sam’s Clubs in North Carolina Jan. 26 – in Lumberton and Morrisville.
What's In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

2 Sam’s Clubs to close in NC as company shutters dozens others nationwide

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 04:31 PM

As part of a nationwide-closure of dozens of under-performing stores, Walmart confirmed Thursday it is closing two Sam’s Clubs in North Carolina Jan. 26 – in Lumberton and Morrisville.

Employees at the two membership clubs – each employs about 150 people – will get 60 days of pay and severance if necessary, Walmart spokesman Phil Keene said in an email.

The company is also working to transfer as many employees as possible to other Sam’s Club or Walmart stores, Keene added.

The two stores are also working to transfer customers’ prescriptions to other stores.

Walmart’s closure of many of its Sam’s Club stores comes on the same day the company announced it is boosting the starting salary for U.S. workers and distributing one-time bonuses to others.

The affected Sam’s Club employees are still eligible for the bonus and wage increase Walmart announced Thursday, Keene said.

According to multiple news reports, Walmart abruptly closed dozens of Sam’s Club stores across the U.S. Thursday. Some stores closed immediately; others will close within weeks, Business Insider reported. Many workers were not informed of the closings in advance.

Sam’s Club operates other area locations in Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Gastonia, Rock Hill, Kannapolis, Mooresville and Hickory, according to the company’s website. Those stores will remain open.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

