Craft beer shop in Dilworth gets a makeover

Bulldog Beer and Wine has gotten a makeover.
Now known as Bulldog Dilworth, the shop has started selling liquor in addition to its traditional craft beer and wine offerings, owner Rob Johnson told the Observer.
Bulldog also has added bar room, Johnson said. The interior was painted throughout, and the back patio got new tables and a new fence.
Bulldog now feels more like a cozy speakeasy than a basement or man cave, he added. Since it’s now considered a private club, customers are required to buy memberships for $1 per year at the door.
Never miss a local story.
Already, about 450 customers have signed up, Johnson said. Bulldog will be matching the membership dues paid and donating the funds to Carolina Paws.
The plan is to have live music on the weekends in the renovated space, he said.
Bulldog, which opened in Dilworth in 2009, opened a second location in South End in late 2015. Johnson said he’s considering opening a third Bulldog location someday.
“This seems to be a thirsty city. People work hard and play hard,” he said.
Comments