Reid’s Fine Foods is coming back to uptown Charlotte.
The longtime gourmet market has signed a lease on a 2,100 square-foot space on the first floor of 121 West Trade St., in a 32-story office building at the corner of Trade and Tryon, according to a statement from Reid’s Wednesday. It is replacing The Sandwich Club.
The space, about one-fourth the size of the market’s SouthPark location, will undergo some minor renovations and is expected to open this spring.
The new Reid’s will offer both dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch, a wine shop, catering and gift baskets. It will be similar to the Myers Park location, but will not have a wine bar, a spokeswoman said.
“The growth and development underway in that area of Charlotte is exciting, and this location is certainly part of our plans to continue expansion of Reid’s in the Carolinas,” said Reid’s owner Tom Coker.
Reid’s first opened on Providence Road in 1928. It moved into uptown in the 1990s and expanded its emphasis on wine, fine foods and custom-cut meats. That location, at what is now the 7th Street Public Market, closed in 2010. Reid’s also briefly operated a store in Fort Mill, S.C.
The market opened another area location in SouthPark in 2015.
