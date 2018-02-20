Dillard’s to convert a Charlotte-area store into a clearance outlet

Dillard’s is converting its department store in Gastonia’s Eastridge Mall into a clearance outlet.
Dillard’s spokeswoman Julie Bull told the Observer that the store will soon be receiving merchandise from other Dillard’s locations in the area at “deeply discounted prices,” or often up to 65 percent off.
During the transition, the store will remain open, she said. No layoffs are planned as a result of the conversion.
“We are constantly evaluating the best format from which to serve the multiple markets in which we operate. Our clearance center system is a vital part of our strategy,” Bull said in an email. “Running our Gastonia location as a clearance center makes the most sense to us at this time.”
Never miss a local story.
Arkansas-based Dillard’s operates 25 clearance centers nationwide, including in Asheville and High Point.
The company has 14 stores in North Carolina, including in Charlotte, Pineville, Cary and Raleigh. It has another seven stores in South Carolina.
The conversion of the Dillard’s department store into an outlet in Gastonia comes as traditional brick-and-mortar retailers continue to feel the pressure from e-commerce and some close their doors as a result.
Now, the only other anchor tenant remaining at Eastridge besides Dillard’s is Belk. As part of a company-wide closure of 138 underperforming locations, J.C. Penney closed its store at the Gastonia mall last October. Sears closed there in late 2014.
Dillard’s has operated at Eastridge since 1990, when the retailer acquired Ivey’s, the department store chain that started in Charlotte in 1900. Ivey’s had been in business for 14 years at Eastridge (since the mall’s opening) before being converted to a Dillard’s.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments