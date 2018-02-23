Longtime Charlotte organic grocer files for bankruptcy

The longtime Charlotte grocer Healthy Home Market filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection this week, meaning the business is liquidating its assets and distributing the funds to its creditors.
Healthy Home Market’s bankruptcy comes six months after its owners announced they were putting the company up for sale. Soon after that, the organic grocer announced plans to close its Davidson store.
Unable to find a suitable buyer, in January the company closed its last two stores, in Plaza Midwood and in Matthews.
In its bankruptcy filing, Healthy Home Market said its assets were estimated to be between $500,000-$1 million, while its liabilities are an estimated $1,000,001-$10 million.
Healthy Home Market owner John Bauer declined to comment. His attorneys from the Charlotte firm Moore & Van Allen could not be reached.
The organic foods grocer started in 1979 in Charlotte as Home Economist Market. The grocer had a store on South Boulevard that was razed in 2015 to make way for a new Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center. The market reopened on Central Avenue. Last year, the company opened a store in Lenoir that closed after just six months in business because of weak sales.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
