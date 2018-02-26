World of Beer opens March 12 in the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte. This will be the company’s fourth North Carolina location.
World of Beer opens March 12 in the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte. This will be the company’s fourth North Carolina location. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
World of Beer opens March 12 in the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte. This will be the company’s fourth North Carolina location. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

World of Beer sets an opening date for new uptown location

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 01:29 PM

World of Beer has set a March 12 opening date for its fourth North Carolina location at the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte.

The 5,000 square-foot bar and kitchen will serve 50 craft beers on tap, the company said in a statement this week. It will also have happy hour specials Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m., half-off specials on Wednesdays and brunch on Sundays.

The new World of Beer will be on the EpiCentre’s second level, next to Tin Roof. The new location will also have a patio.

World of Beer, founded in Florida in 2007, operates 75 locations in 23 states. It has other North Carolina locations in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greensboro.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The beer seller used to have a location in South End that re-branded in 2015 as Helles & Dunkel – German for “light and dark.”

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

View More Video