World of Beer sets an opening date for new uptown location

World of Beer has set a March 12 opening date for its fourth North Carolina location at the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte.
The 5,000 square-foot bar and kitchen will serve 50 craft beers on tap, the company said in a statement this week. It will also have happy hour specials Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m., half-off specials on Wednesdays and brunch on Sundays.
The new World of Beer will be on the EpiCentre’s second level, next to Tin Roof. The new location will also have a patio.
World of Beer, founded in Florida in 2007, operates 75 locations in 23 states. It has other North Carolina locations in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greensboro.
The beer seller used to have a location in South End that re-branded in 2015 as Helles & Dunkel – German for “light and dark.”
