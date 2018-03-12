NC’s largest outlet mall will soon get another facelift

Concord Mills is kicking off an exterior renovation project that is set to wrap up this August.
The upgrades include new LED lighting at the mall’s exterior entrances, upgraded directional and entry signage and new landscaping, according to a statement Monday from mall owner Simon Property Group.
The outlet mall will remain open during the renovation, which kicks off this month.
The latest phase of construction follows a number of interior upgrades the mall did last year, including a redesigned dining area with new seating, tables, tile flooring and LED lighting; four new lounge areas with new seating, enhanced Wi-Fi and chargers; valet parking and improved lighting and signage throughout the mall.
“We are continuously looking for new ways to offer the Charlotte community an exceptional shopping experience, and this multi-phase renovation is no exception,” said Ray Soporowski, general manager for Concord Mills.
Renovations at Concord Mills mirror a trend nationwide: Malls have been reinvesting in their properties to boost foot traffic as more customers opt to shop online. In 2015, for instance, SouthPark mall, also owned by Simon, did extensive interior and exterior renovations at the south Charlotte mall, including new luxury seating areas and new LED lighting.
Over the last three years, mall owners have spent more than $8 billion in renovations, according to a 2017 report from JLL, a Chicago investment management company that specializes in real estate.
A separate project that kicks off soon should make access to Concord Mills easier: In January, a $10.2 million flyover bridge was approved to connect Interstate 85 at Concord Mils Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex.
