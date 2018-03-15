A woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J., in 1996. As it begins closing all of its stores nationwide, Toys R Us will honor customer gift cards for the next 30 days, a spokeswoman confirmed. The company has six Charlotte stores.
What&#39;s In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What happens with Toys R Us gift cards as the chain closes six Charlotte stores?

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

March 15, 2018 04:39 PM

As it begins closing all of its stores nationwide, Toys R Us will honor customer gift cards for the next 30 days, a spokeswoman confirmed. Customers will be able to shop on the retailer’s website for the time being, too.

Toys R Us told corporate employees on Wednesday that it will shutter all 800 of its stores, affecting as many as 33,000 workers, about six months after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Throughout the region (in Charlotte, Pineville, Concord and Gastonia), the toy company operates six stores under the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. A spokeswoman said each store employs between 25-30 workers.

According to multiple reports, Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told corporate workers this week that the company will maintain the Babies R Us registry and the company’s online store in hopes that someone might buy it.

Technically, businesses don’t have any obligation to honor gift cards after their stores have closed. That’s been an issue in Charlotte with customers wondering what to do with gift cards after restaurants close their doors, for instance.

Charlotte and other cities with big national retail chains have been hemorrhaging retail jobs over the last year, and experts say the trend is likely to continue as retail chains close stores. Customers have been opting to shop more more online, prompting retailers such as Hhgregg, Bebe, Hollister and Wet Seal to close their doors and lay off workers.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

