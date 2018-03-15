Bi-Lo to close six Charlotte-area stores, more across NC, as part of bankruptcy

As part of a major restructuring and planned bankruptcy, Bi-Lo's owner said it is closing 94 underperforming stores, including six in the Charlotte area.
Bi-Lo parent company Southeastern Grocers said in a statement Thursday that it is voluntarily filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy to execute its restructuring. The company said it will continue to operate its other 582 “successful stores.”
The company is closing stores under either the Bi-Lo or Harveys banner in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia and Pineville. Elsewhere in North Carolina, the company is closing stores in Black Mountain, Lincolnton and Morganton.
“We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration,” the company said.
Here is a list of the North Carolina stores closing:
▪ Bi-Lo at 205 NC Highway 9 in Black Mountain
▪ Harveys at 6320 Albemarle Road in Charlotte
▪ Harveys at 4430 The Plaza in Charlotte
▪ Bi-Lo at 595 Us 601 Bypass South in Concord
▪ Bi-Lo at 2204 Union Rd in Gastonia
▪ Bi-Lo at 1955 Davis Park Road in Gastonia
▪ Bi-Lo at 427 North Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton
▪ Bi-Lo at 1555 E. Union Street in Morganton
▪ Bi-Lo at 9101 Matthews-Pineville in Pineville
This is a developing story.
