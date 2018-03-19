Publix opens its newest Charlotte-area store soon

Publix opens its newest Charlotte-area store March 24 in Harrisburg, about 16 miles northeast of uptown.
The 49,000 square-foot supermarket anchors the new Harris Square development at SEC Highway 49 and Roberta Road Extension. This is the first Publix in Harrisburg, and the second in Cabarrus County.
The newly constructed, 67,200 square-foot Harris Square shopping center, built by Charlotte commercial real estate firm Lat Purser & Associates, includes a handful of other office and retail tenants, including Smoothie King, Sports Clips and Chick-fil-A.
The new Publix is across the street from a Lowes Foods, a Food Lion and an Aldi. It’s also about 1.5 miles down the street from Harris Teeter, its closest local competitor.
Publix executed a lease on the new location in January 2016. The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer has said its newest area store will employ up to 150 workers.
Publix entered the Charlotte market in 2014, and has been expanding its presence rapidly since then. It’s not unusual to see Publix and Harris Teeter building stores within blocks of each other throughout booming parts of the city, including Cotswold, South End and Ballantyne.
